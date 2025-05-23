In 'The Irishman', Martin Scorsese used VFX and AI-assisted de-ageing to allow Robert De Niro and other actors to play younger versions of themselves across several decades. The result was visually impressive but expensive. AP
AI has a role to play in Arab cinema, but not as actor or director

Mahmoud Khalil
Mahmoud Khalil
Mahmoud Khalil is head of digital at Image Nation Abu Dhabi

May 23, 2025