As AI tools continue to improve, the rough edges around this process will be further smoothened, making scientific discoveries executable in minutes. Getty
As AI tools continue to improve, the rough edges around this process will be further smoothened, making scientific discoveries executable in minutes. Getty

Opinion

Comment

AI is changing the future of research, but not in the way we think

Omar Al-Ubaydli is director of economics and energy studies at Derasat in Bahrain and a columnist for The National

May 14, 2025