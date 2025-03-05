Iranian actresses (from L) Niousha Akhshi, Setareh Maleki, and Mahsa Rostami in Berlin, where they now live in exile, on January 28. They are a part of the cast of Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof's film "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" that was an Oscar nominee for Best International Feature, but not as an Iranian film – which is critical of the Iranian government – but as the entry for Germany, which co-produced it and where Rasoulof, too, now lives in exile. AFP
Iranian actresses (from L) Niousha Akhshi, Setareh Maleki, and Mahsa Rostami in Berlin, where they now live in exile, on January 28. They are a part of the cast of Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof'Show more

Opinion

Comment

Iran has a mainstream cinema and an underground one - only one was seen at the Oscars

Arash Azizi is an author and historian, and an Iranian affairs columnist for The National

March 05, 2025