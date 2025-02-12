A competitor takes part in the Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in London, on January 25. Reuters
A competitor takes part in the Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in London, on January 25. Reuters

Opinion

Comment

Even wet Britain is destined for a future of water disputes

Gavin Esler is an author and broadcaster, and a UK affairs columnist for The National

February 11, 2025