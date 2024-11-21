Mandatory Credit: Photo by Schoening/imageBROKER/Shutterstock (13958236mp) Theft of a mobile phone from a handbag, street crime, posed photo Various 23agbababf
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Schoening/imageBROKER/Shutterstock (13958236mp) Theft of a mobile phone from a handbag, street crime, posed photo Various 23agbababf

Opinion

Comment

After my iPhone was stolen, I won't forget to pack my 'street smarts' again

Nic Ridley is an assistant editor-in-chief at The National

November 21, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today