Pocketful of Dirhams: How to keep your money safe while travelling this summer

As the summer holidays approach, have you started thinking about how to protect your hard-earned money while travelling abroad?

There are numerous hazards to be aware of – from pickpockets to sophisticated bait and switch scams and online fraudsters, to name a few.

But there are ways that you can protect your finances before and during your holiday, such as being prepared and having a plan B in place in case your financial security is compromised.

Host Felicity Glover is joined by Carol Glynn, the founder of Conscious Finance Coaching, who discusses her best tips on how to keep our money safe while travelling.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Doaa Farid

