President Sheikh Mohamed, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met Joe Biden at the White House in Washington in April, 2010. AP
President Sheikh Mohamed, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met Joe Biden at the White House in Washington in April, 2010. AP

Opinion

Comment

The enduring US-UAE partnership is united by innovation and progress

Yousef Al Otaiba
Martina Strong

September 21, 2024