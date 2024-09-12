It would be a mistake to not count Russia as part of the Asia-Pacific anymore

A few years ago, when I was at Malaysia’s national think tank, we were planning our annual flagship conference, the Asia-Pacific Roundtable. How about having a session on Russia, I suggested to my colleagues – only to be greeted by a series of blank stares. The realisation may have come late, but after the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok last week there can be no doubt that Russia is not only part of the region – it has 4,500km of coastline in its waters, for starters – but that it will increasingly be acting as an Asia-Pacific power. The forum’s slogan was “Far East 2030. Combining Strengths to Create New Potential”, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin/" target="_blank">Russian President Vladimir Putin</a> stressed at the very beginning of his address that “we have designated the development of the Far East as a national priority for the 21st century.” Pointing out that the area makes up “almost 40 per cent of our national territory”, he said it “has become a crucial factor for strengthening Russia’s standing in the world and our flagship in the new global economic reality. The further development of the Far East will largely determine the future of our country as a whole.” A key reason for this, he said, was that “the main business ties, trade routes and the overall development are increasingly shifting towards the East and the Global South. Our Far Eastern regions offer direct access to these growing emerging markets, helping us overcome the barriers which some Western elites are trying to create worldwide.” Underlining these connections were the three figures who spoke at the plenary: Mr Putin, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. Given that Malaysia under Mr Anwar is about to take over the rotating chairmanship of the 670 million strong Association of South-East Asian Nations (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/04/24/why-asean-will-be-desperate-for-a-global-treaty-to-address-plastic-pollution/" target="_blank">Asean</a>) next year, the Eurasia analyst Pepe Escobar stressed the significance of the trio: “That translates as Russia-China-Asean: a key interlocking partnership, constantly being strengthened, on the road to explore all the potential towards a new, equitable, fair, multi-nodal world.” It goes without saying that such a bloc would not be welcomed in many of the chancelleries of North America and Europe. Even before he went to Russia, Mr Anwar had been chided for his attendance at the summit by <i>The Economist </i>newspaper, in an article titled “Why does the West back the wrong Asian leaders?” The peaks of presumption and patronisation inherent in that question speak for themselves, and provide good reason for Mr Anwar to speak of the need for “a more balanced global order”. But if the article’s writer had heard the speech that the Malaysian Prime Minister delivered, they would surely have had an apoplexy. After thanking Mr Putin “for his vision and leadership in establishing this forum”, Mr Anwar went on to praise the cultural, intellectual and scientific achievements that he said “form the bedrock of the remarkable soft power earning Russia a place of global respect and admiration, influencing the hearts and minds of peoples around the world.” “Russia’s prominence on the global stage,” he said, “transcends the confines of commerce and geopolitics, reaching deep into the very fabric of human history and thought.” The country had a major role to play in food security, technology, education and research, he said, and Asean and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/01/01/saudi-arabia-and-uae-officially-join-brics-what-will-it-mean-for-the-bloc/" target="_blank">Brics </a>(Malaysia hopes to join and Mr Putin has invited Mr Anwar to their next summit) should continue together “to co-operate, speak in a unified voice and exchange ideas, strategy and best policy practices, to build a future of even greater peace and prosperity in Asia and the world.” Talk of co-operation carried over into the forum’s other meetings, where there were plenty of discussions about how various associations, not just Asean and Brics, but also the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation and the Eurasian Economic Union, could work together. And it wasn’t just talk, either. Among the 7,000 guests from 75 nations, 258 deals worth 5.4 trillion rubles (over $59.7 billion) were reportedly clinched. Some observers who don’t wish a bloc centered around Russia, China, Asean and the Brics to succeed may point to the numerous territorial and maritime disputes in the region. But Mr Anwar had an answer to that. “I have very good relations with [China’s] Premier Li Qiang. Excellent. It does not mean that we can agree on every issue, but we disagree as close friends.” “We want to show a new tradition and diplomacy that engages with most countries, and Russia included,” he said. “Some countries in the West may have a problem with Russia,” he conceded. His response: “They will deal with it.” Given the huge surge in Russia’s trade with Asia in 2023, all of this is timely, as is Mr Anwar’s invitation to Mr Putin to attend next year’s Asean summit. Again, that will not just be talk. Malaysia has a history of being a very proactive chair of the association, and Mr Anwar described the Asean-Russia partnership as “crucial” to “fostering economic growth, security co-operation, and cultural exchange across the region.” “The Global South is rising,” said Mr Anwar, “and Malaysia intends to rise with it.” So does China, he could have added – and so does a Russia that no one will mistake as not being “really” part of the Asia Pacific anymore.