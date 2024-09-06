As my term as UNGA President ends, I acknowledge global challenges but see opportunities

This month, I reach the end of my term as President of the United Nations General Assembly, and I do so with a great deal of pride, a healthy dose of humility and a much-deepened appreciation of our multilateral system. When I assumed office in September of last year, I knew that the year-long mandate would be difficult, but a unique opportunity to make the difference. I knew then that the world was mired in challenges, from climate change to inequality, from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic to the act of aggression against Ukraine. Yet, the scale and gravity of the events that have transpired over the past year have exacerbated the situation and exceeded even the most measured expectations. I began my term with a theme of “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity”, underpinned by four core watchwords – peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all – as my vision to guide the General Assembly’s efforts in addressing the challenges we face and to shape our priorities for the future. And while we worked diligently toward these goals through mandated events and those initiated by my office, it became clear that, despite careful planning, world events often take on lives of their own, propelling unexpected issues to the forefront of the global political discourse. One of the most poignant lessons of my presidency is that while we can craft an agenda, we cannot control the course of events. Barely a month into my presidency, on October 7, 2023, Hamas militants launched an unprecedented and brutal attack on Israel, killing over 1,000 civilians and taking several hostages. In response, Israel initiated a large-scale military operation targeting Hamas in Gaza, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/06/piles-of-rubbish-and-apocalyptic-scenes-in-southern-gaza-shock-polio-vaccination-team/" target="_blank">civilians once again bearing the brunt</a> of the consequences. The ensuing cycle of violence – devastating in its impact – has spurred global outrage, widespread protests and urgent calls for intervention. Overnight, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/05/israel-gaza-war-live-west-bank/" target="_blank">situation in Gaza</a> became a flashpoint, dominating global attention, driving a wedge into international affairs, eroding much-needed trust among nations and exacerbating existing tensions. It is fair to say that it became an inescapable element of the UN’s work. Nearly a year later, I am both encouraged by the UN General Assembly response and, in fact, much more eager for a multilateral system that is better equipped to do more. On the first point, it is encouraging to note that the General Assembly swiftly acted, passing two key resolutions: one on the protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations, and another calling for an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce. The first resolution, adopted by a vote of 153 in favour, 10 against and 23 abstentions, demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, respect for international law, the release of hostages and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza. The second, passed with 121 votes in favour, 14 against and 44 abstentions, echoed these demands and called for the continuous provision of essential supplies and services into Gaza. These resolutions reflect the core principles of the UN – the protection of civilians, respect for international law and striving for peace – but they also underscore the stark limitations of our multilateral system, as presently designed. This brings me to my second point, and the need for a multilateral system that is agile, evolutionary and is well equipped to meet the challenges of the times. The continued escalation of violence in Gaza is a tragedy, but it is not the only crisis with which the General Assembly has had to contend over the past year. The world is increasingly beset by geopolitical tensions, humanitarian disasters and deepening abhorrent inequalities of various kinds, including economic disparities. And yet, despite our best efforts, the multilateral system has often been found wanting, unable to proactively respond with the speed, decisiveness and unity that the times demand. The UN was founded on the principle of collective action, yet too often in recent years it has felt as though we are still stuck in the past and in a cycle of reactive responses rather than proactive dialogue and diplomacy. Put simply, the frustrating persistence of conflict in places like Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Haiti and elsewhere reveals a deeper problem: we remain collectively unable to prevent and halt conflicts that are outpacing our efforts to build durable peace, and this is symptomatic of a multilateral system in dire need of reform. Indeed, I will remember the 78th session as one in which the drumbeat for UN reform reached fever pitch, with nearly every visit overseas, every meeting and every event building upon this narrative. This is why the upcoming Summit of the Future, set to take place in a few weeks alongside the annual UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week, is of such critical importance. This Summit, which will bring together world leaders, civil society and stakeholders from across the globe, is designed to inject much-needed vigour into our multilateral system. It is an opportunity that cannot be missed to acknowledge the shortcomings of the present order, and to act to rectify them. The Summit will focus on addressing systemic inefficiencies, enhancing co-operation and ensuring that the international community is better equipped to deal with the evolving challenges of the 21st century. I am convinced that rebuilding trust between nations, re-igniting global solidarity and accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda are not just lofty ideals; they are imperatives. The Sustainable Development Goals offer a comprehensive blueprint for peace, prosperity, and sustainability, but without robust and reformed multilateral institutions to support them, they risk becoming little more than empty promises. The UN must be the platform for collective action, and that is fit for purpose – one that can effectively respond to crises, prevent conflicts, support sustainable development as well as promote respect for human rights in a rapidly changing world. As I step down from my role as PGA, I do so with a deep sense of gratitude for the opportunity to have served during this pivotal time. I have had the privilege of working with remarkable colleagues, a wide range of stakeholders and partners, all of whom are strongly committed to the values that the UN represents. And while the challenges we face are formidable, they are certainly not insurmountable. In fact, I remain hopeful. Hopeful that with the necessary reforms, we can restore faith in multilateralism and deliver on the promises we have made to the peoples of the world. In all this, I was fortunate to have assembled a highly motivated multinational team, to whom I owe a great debt of gratitude for the support they rendered to my presidency during a rather challenging year.