Prospective hires are unsure about which managers are supportive and contribute to their development. Getty
Prospective hires are unsure about which managers are supportive and contribute to their development. Getty

Opinion

Comment

Some 'wasta' can be good for everyone, if you know how to use it

Omar Al-Ubaydli is director of economics and energy studies at Derasat in Bahrain and a columnist for The National

21 August, 2024