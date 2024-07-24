Oman’s rial currency is pegged to the dollar, but the cost of a taxi ride varies according to the driver. Silvia Razgova / The National
Oman’s rial currency is pegged to the dollar, but the cost of a taxi ride varies according to the driver. Silvia Razgova / The National

Opinion

Comment

The Gulf has thrived without income tax but times are changing

Omar Al-Ubaydli is director of economics and energy studies at Derasat in Bahrain and a columnist for The National

24 July, 2024