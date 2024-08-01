Supporters at a campaign event with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 23. Bloomberg
Supporters at a campaign event with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 23. Bloomberg

Opinion

Comment

The energy of the Harris campaign has reframed the US election

Hussein Ibish is a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute and a US affairs columnist for The National

31 July, 2024