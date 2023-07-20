China: a promoter of security and stability, and a partner for development and prosperity

The Middle East enjoys a time-honoured history and civilisation, rich energy resources and an important position in the global landscape. China is a sincere friend of Middle Eastern countries. China always supports Middle Eastern countries in solving regional security issues through unity and co-ordination, and independently pursuing a path of modernisation with their own regional characteristics. China has always been a promoter of security and stability, and a partner for development and prosperity in the Middle East.

China firmly supports the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights. President Xi Jinping has put forward proposals for a just solution of the Palestinian question on several occasions. In June this year, President Mahmoud Abbas came to China for another state visit. In his talks with President Abbas, President Xi put forward a three-point proposal for resolving the Palestinian question. He stressed that the fundamental solution of the Palestinian question lies in the establishment of an independent state of Palestine that enjoys full sovereignty on the basis of the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital; Palestine's economic and livelihood needs should be met, and the international community needs to step up development assistance and humanitarian aid to Palestine; and it is important to keep to the right direction of peace talks and convene a large-scale, more authoritative and more influential international peace conference. As was announced, China established a strategic partnership with Palestine and voiced its support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

China firmly supports countries in the Middle East in resolving disputes through dialogue and negotiation. In March this year, the Beijing dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran achieved milestone results. In April, the two foreign ministers announced in Beijing the resumption of diplomatic relations between their countries. This opened a new page in their bilateral relations. It is a step of reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran and also a big step for the region and the international community in rising above conflicts and achieving reconciliation. It has inspired a trend of dialogue and reconciliation in the region, thus creating favourable conditions for building a common, comprehensive, co-operative, and sustainable Middle East security architecture. Facts once again prove that mutual respect, dialogue and consultation are the fundamental way of resolving disputes, and only through independence, solidarity and co-operation can countries in the region safeguard their common interests.

China firmly grows its relations with Middle Eastern countries. China has established comprehensive strategic partnerships or strategic partnerships with 13 countries in the region, and signed Belt and Road co-operation documents with 21 countries in the region. In December last year, the first China-Arab States Summit was successfully held. China and Arab states agreed to make full efforts to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era, and jointly implement the eight major initiatives for China-Arab states practical co-operation. This charted the course for the development of China-Arab states relations in the new era. In 2022, trade between China and Middle Eastern countries topped $500 billion for the first time in history, growing by 27 per cent year over year.

Both China and Middle Eastern countries are important members of the developing world. China will continue to respect Middle Eastern countries as masters of their regional affairs. We will continue to work with Middle Eastern countries to act on the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, and implement the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilisation Initiative. Together, we will generate positive energy for realising enduring peace and security in the Middle East, and contribute to the common interests of developing countries and the just cause of peace and development for humanity.