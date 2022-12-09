Hopefully a time of healing for the UK royal family will come soon

I write in reference to Gillian Duncan's article King Charles 'trapped' by Prince Harry's 'lies' (December 7): what a terrible war it is, but it happens in many a home. Hopefully a time of healing will come soon. I am sure King Charles did the best he could and that there were times he just couldn't cope himself. As a mother, I have experienced this and I am sure I have failed, but there were good times too. I apologised for my failures then, and I do so even now. It is up to Prince Harry to forgive and move forward. It must have been hard to follow Prince William.

Mary Anne Larivee, Fall River, US

Narcotics has no place in any society

I belatedly write in reference to Taniya Dutta's article Indian border force 'shoot down drone carrying drugs from Pakistan' (November 29): what the Indian Border Security Force personnel did that day was laudable. Narcotics do not have a place in any society or country. Whatever be the source of these drugs, it needs to be identified and whoever is behind it needs to be punished in a court of law. If this is indeed a cross-border problem, then both countries need to deal with it in collaboration.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

The US must push for a two-state solution

I write in reference to David Tusing's article Nadeen Ayoub says she went to Miss Earth to be a voice for Palestinians (December 7): now that the US Senate races are over and the Democratic Party has a majority in the upper house of Congress, it must be more aggressive in pushing for a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel. One suggestion would be for President Joe Biden to entrust Vice President Kamala Harris with the task of reviving diplomacy between the two entities. This is particularly as a 51-49 Senate majority means that Ms Harris will be relieved from some of her duties on the Senate floor. It's worth remembering that the two-state solution is mandated by international law. There must be a way to implement it.

Name withheld by request

Zelenskyy is the bravest hero, and may God bless him always

I write in reference to The National’s Facebook post about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” (December 7): I am genuinely surprised about the way he has proved that he cannot be intimated. The man is really brave.

David Orowua, Makurdi, Nigeria

President Zelenskyy, you are the bravest hero protecting the Ukrainian people. May God bless you always. Stay safe and healthy.

Name withheld by request