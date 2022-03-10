Big Macs in Russia tell us something about globalisation

The festive atmosphere 32 years ago on a Moscow street marked the opening of McDonald’s first restaurant in Russia. Smiling staff in uniforms stood by the entrance with hundreds of excited people gathered, dozens waving flags adorned with the golden "M", as Pushkin Square became the latest outpost for globalisation.

In a Washington Post article marking the 30 year anniversary of the opening day in 1990, a lady recalled that she ordered a Big Mac just to be able to keep the box it comes in as a souvenir to show her friends.

The entry of western brands in the former Soviet Union quickly went from a trickle to a cascade. By the mid-1990s, former leader Mikhail Gorbachev, whose reforms had paved the way for Russia to join the global community, had even appeared in a Pizza Hut commercial.

The arrival of McDonald’s specifically was a watershed moment. Looking back now, it's hard to overestimate how much McDonald's symbolised the success of globalisation. It was also genuinely welcomed by the people. That Russians could buy Big Macs, too, went a long way to destroy the idea in the West that those who lived behind the Iron Curtain were different. The fear of "the other" began to dissipate.

This week, however, McDonald's said it would temporarily close all 847 of its restaurants in Russia, the latest global brand to announce such a move following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Quote The presence of global brands has not fulfilled the promise that if we all bought the same products, we would share the same basic values

Others halting or scaling back operations in Russia include Coca Cola, Apple, Netflix, Ikea, Adidas and Starbucks. Amid the destruction being wreaked in Ukraine, pressure from customers, investors and politicians have made continuing business as usual in Russia damaging for these companies, even if bowing to the pressure is expensive. For McDonald's, the bill for shuttering its outlets will be about $50 million a month.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, for example, is likely to end up writing off about $3 billion worth of assets in Russia after being told by the government to sell them.