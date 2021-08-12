The terrifying weightlessness of $600 million in stolen cryptocurrency

I have resisted writing about cryptocurrency heists and ransomware attacks, but the trend is concerning.

Like everyone else I had been reading about the millions that were abstracted – stolen – from crypto exchanges. The most recent example is the equivalent of $600 million from Poly Network, a platform that links multiple digital ledgers. This is a sophisticated coup and an evolution of many light-years over something, say, the Beagle Brothers would be able to pull off. If those dastardly Disney robbers of the 1950s were to steal that much money in $100 bills, that would be about 6,000 kilos. Not exactly something they could even fit in a big bag.

But $600 million in cryptocurrencies is weightless. Stolen amounts of any value can just vanish into thin air. And it's happening all the time.

Some of us may have been victims of simple cyber attacks and have lost cute cat or family pictures, access to social media accounts or even to our hard drives. If that happened to you, you were not alone. Sophos, a security software company, reports that the average ransomware attack recovery costs now well over $1.8 million, most companies that pay the ransom do not recover their data and the majority of attacks are too complex for in-house IT departments to handle. And this is likely just the beginning.

For some time I dismissed, or rather explained, these phenomena as just part of the digital systems we have developed over the decades.

A man is arrested trying to break into a salt shaker. The caption reads: "Bank robbery". Such criminal acts have moved to the virtual domain. Courtesy Omar Maree Humaid

I was taking French philosopher Paul Virilio’s view: “When you invent the ship, you also invent the shipwreck; when you invent the plane you also invent the plane crash." He understood that with each new innovation comes the counterpoint of inevitable failure - a sort of fatalistic meditation on Newton's third law of motion.

It’s easy to see how an accidental shipwreck happens, or a plane crash results from engine failure. However, digital theft is proactive and complex. And, except for the weight differences of the booty, digital and analogue thievery is of similar ilk.

Let’s look back to look forward. Ransomware attacks – the clue is in the name – is about taking something away and return it only when a ransom is paid. Today it’s data or access to systems and information, back in the day it was people.

Kidnapping of people had become a lucrative business in Italy between the late 1960s and early 1990s and one of the most famous cases was the abduction of John Getty in Rome in 1973. He was eventually released, minus one ear, for $2.2 million. It is estimated that 694 people were kidnapped for ransom in that period and that the equivalent of 400 million euros were paid. The digital age allows for more ransom to be demanded from more people: in 2020 alone, some $350 million are estimated to have been paid in ransom – a three-fold increase on the previous year. While it’s dangerous to make predictions, this may signal a direction of things to come.

The largest bank robbery on UK soil occurred in 2006 and the equivalent of $83 million were stolen. This involved guns, disguises, abductions, heavy vehicles and physical violence. The Poly Network theft had none of those hallmarks of a highly choreographed crime. The digital money just, well, vanished.

With digital-everything, we’re in this together and exposed by virtue of using water, food, health care and Google Maps. Google Maps

Quote The big prize in ransomware attacks is affecting the greatest number of people at the most basic core

What’s important to note is that attacks or thefts are becoming more systemic, and therefore more debilitating and expensive: it’s one thing to lock out one person from their email. It is quite another shutting down or compromising a server that affects millions of people. It’s one thing to block access to information and another to shut down health providers or other essential services. Bigger, bolder and more brazen attacks are going to happen.

We’ve identified that trend line in a research document the Dubai Future Foundation has published with Dubai Police. We examined the impacts of a broad and crippling attack on the financial system and list preventive action to minimise fallout, but it is a continuous race.

Data and digital infrastructure are as central to our lives as bridges or hospitals. The big prize in ransomware attacks is affecting the greatest number of people at the most basic core: imagine if supermarket shelves were empty because deliveries are disabled; if sewage plants stopped operating; if electricity distribution stopped; or if navigation and GPS systems were totally disabled.

The harm to us and our ability to live and work would be so great that we would be collectively held hostage. The collective aspect is important: the Great Train Robbery of 1963 was a loss for Royal Mail alone and those directly involved, but that’s it. With digital-everything, we’re in this together and exposed by virtue of using water, food, health care and Google Maps.

There is urgent need for collective or even public effort to countering digital currency theft. Soon we will all have such money – and must improve our ability anticipating and securing against attacks. The baddies no longer have any bags of cash to heft. Their bounty is weightless, but must still carry weight.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

