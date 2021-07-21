Why we must pay a higher price for the music we consume

Spotify and other streaming services, including Google Play, as well as Apple and Amazon Music, have been the subject of scrutiny this month in the UK, with a House of Commons committee considering the economic impact these companies have had on the music industry. The worldwide market for music streaming services was estimated to be worth approximately $23 billion (Dh84bn) in 2020, so it is a conversation with global implications.

Streaming platforms delivered more than 100 billion songs to devices in the UK last year, but artists typically only receive a fraction of a penny on the pound every time one of their tracks is played. The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee estimates that these platforms take a 30 per cent share of total revenues received. Streaming companies pay out a percentage of the rest to labels who then compensate the artists and producers, although some of the system of trickle-down revenue is opaque.

The music industry has gone through a series of fundamental changes over recent decades. If the business was concerned for much of the latter half of the 20th century with convincing consumers to upgrade to the latest platform on which to consume the product - coercing its customers to collect vinyl and then later upselling them to cassettes, CDs and even Minidisc - the later pivot to digital has turbocharged that journey. Cast your mind back 20 years when the iPod was introduced, with its marketing strapline that you could carry around “1,000 songs in your pocket” and it would have been hard to imagine back then that consumers can now buy unfettered access to the entirety of music history on their smartphone in exchange for the price of a small monthly subscription. If you are a music lover, it is probable that the monthly payment you make is far less than you used to pay for CDs, downloads or any other format back in the days when customers routinely used to own music.

Streaming has changed the music industry - but do the economics of music streaming work for everyone?



I’ve written before about how I find the idea of a monthly subscription for music difficult to fully reconcile, even though I am a customer of one of those services.

Undoubtedly, they democratise music by offering a platform to deliver every genre of music wherever and whenever we want it. But streaming does take away some other parts of the culture of old, such as discovering an artist by hearing them being played in a record store. That process is now carried out by an algorithm that thinks it can short-circuit our neural pathways through a machine-generated recommendation. Streaming services have also hastened our journey towards viewing music as disposable rather than as semi-permanent displays of one’s identity and taste.

Some of the above is, of course, an overly nostalgic take on music as it used to be, because streaming services also provide important wins for all of us. The effective commoditisation of music ushered in by these platforms empowers subscribers and offers them genuine choice, particularly as price wars have sent subscription prices lower.

The idea of paying one fee for all of your consumption is also now impossible to give up on, even if the folly of an industry model that suggests artists should make their money from touring rather than streaming has been thoroughly dismantled by the economic hardships the pandemic has delivered upon cultural producers.

The questions that we now have to answer are whether that fee is enough to stimulate music content production in the future and if a fair share of that money is landing in the pockets of the people who make the music in the first place?

The era of streaming and, indeed, the Commons committee, have made some customers more profoundly aware of the distribution of wealth in the music industry than, say, when we used to buy vinyl and assume that a fair chunk of change was being returned to the artist. The fact is we did not know then, but we are finding out more now.

Record shops with vinyl records are becoming a thing of the past. Reuters

Quote The age of streaming has finally delivered the answer to the question of who really gets rich from a hit record

So where does this leave us? On the road to reform if the Commons has anything to do with it. In a series of stinging reported comments, Julian Knight, the chair of the committee, said that streaming services required “a complete reset”. The committee concluded that performers, songwriters and composers received “pitiful returns” from streaming.

For too long, of course, the industry has been shrouded in mystery as to where royalties flow. The irony may be that the age of streaming has finally delivered the unequivocal answer to the question of who really gets rich from a hit record. Now we must hope that this democratisation of music distribution may yet force through better financial settlements for artists from the entire ecosystem. The great rock and roll swindle of old could be about to end.

We may have to pay a higher price for the music we consume as a consequence, but if the fee structures are transparent and coherent then there should be no argument. If the end result is that a rebalancing helps deliver a fair wage to musicians young and old, then none of us should object.

Women's Prize for Fiction shortlist The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite Milkman by Anna Burns Ordinary People by Diana Evans An American Marriage by Tayari Jones Circe by Madeline Miller

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

