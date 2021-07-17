How the Germany floods mark the end of the Merkel era

The floods in Germany are a product of wild gyrations in the Atlantic Gulfstream's weather patterns. The deluge of rain dumped on the country and its neighbours are, thus, a dramatic demonstration of how nature is changing under the pressures of climate change.

The loss of life in Germany is shocking and desperately sad. People took refuge in cellars but perished in moments. The torrents have ripped apart quiet backwater towns with no history of disruption.

The political scene is only just digesting the impact of the dramatic events. Politicians campaigning for the federal election in September are struggling to respond to tragedies such as that in the town of Sinzig where 12 people with intellectual disabilities died in their dormitory as floods swept the building “in a minute”.

Floods have a way of defining the next political era across all political systems.

When China was hit by massive flooding on the Yangtze River in 1998, the official response by the government and the army reestablished a broken link with the people. Heroics appeared to justify the economic reforms launched 20 years earlier by showing that the state was becoming more competent and better resourced. From that point, an era of Jiang Zemin, the then president, could be seen to emerge and hold sway.

Germany is on the cusp.

Angela Merkel is stepping down. And when the September election comes, Armin Laschet, the chancellor candidate of Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, will hope to succeed her. The stakes for him thrown open by the disaster could not be higher. As the Minister-President of the worst-hit state of North Rhine-Westphalia, he needs to demonstrate that he can rally and lead an effective response.

Mr Laschet appeared on German television from the scene of the emergency response and was challenged on how the issue of climate change can be addressed to ensure disasters such as this do not occur. During the campaign he faces a strong challenge from the Green Party. The unusual arc of the weather systems and the intensity of the rain are being laid at the door of the warming planet.

As the centrist and establishment candidate, Mr Laschet must sense the political danger. The floods threatened towns with ancient houses that were swept away in the rushing waters. Owners may not have been able to get insurance for the risks. The costs of the climate transition could be something they are more concerned with than global warming.

Germany has an economy dominated by heavy industry. It is investing heavily in a pipeline to bring natural gas from the east – Russia – to keep its energy supplies strong.

Mr Laschet is probably the senior politician most strongly in favour of that project. He is a great personal friend of the project’s chairman, former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. "Excuse me, just because of a day like this, you do not change the policy,” Mr Laschet snapped on Thursday. “It does not serve anyone if the steelworks move to other places,” he told the TV hosts. “Then our carbon footprint would be good, but the CO2 would just be emitted elsewhere."

“Both you and I will still be able to fly, even if flying becomes more expensive. So you have to make it socially acceptable.”

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Thursday. AP Photo

Quote Washington is already concerned about a wider political vacuum when Mrs Merkel steps down

A fellow guest railed at the remarks as a prioritisation of the prosperous German economic model over ecological concerns. “Nobody can buy their own outside temperature, not even a privately insured person, not even a millionaire,” Eckart von Hirschhausen of the forum Scientists for the Future warned.

As all this was unfolding, Mrs Merkel was being hailed as an exemplary friend of the US at the White House. President Joe Biden gave strong words of solidarity to the victims of the flood. And as she spoke in response from the other side of that Atlantic Gulfstream weather front, it was hard not feel that the era was truly over.

The balance sheet for the US from the Merkel chancellorship is fairly mixed.

Under her leadership, for example, Germany has not been a climate leader. Mrs Merkel's decision to shut down the nuclear industry after the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in Japan boxed Germany into its choice to go with Russian gas supplies. That changed the course of Germany's post-Second World War Atlanticist foreign policy. Alongside the structural integration of the Chinese and German economies, it has resulted in real gaps between Washington and Berlin.

According to the political expert Markus Kiam, Washington is already concerned about a wider political vacuum when Mrs Merkel steps down. The shifting course of politics now post-floods and pre-election will be studied very closely. A mooted coalition with between the CDU and the Greens might become politically untenable. Thus, the winner-plus-runner-up-style grand coalition government model seen under Mrs Merkel would fall apart, injecting new instability in the political system.

With Mr Biden’s climate change agenda confronting Germany to move faster, there are potential sources of friction between the two allies.

The White House meeting has come at a tragic time for Germany. This has obscured the very real divisions that have seen both leaders agree to disagree – so far.

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

Duminy's Test career in numbers Tests 46; Runs 2,103; Best 166; Average 32.85; 100s 6; 50s 8; Wickets 42; Best 4-47

UAE squad Ali Kashief, Salem Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdelrahman, Mohammed Al Attas (Al Jazira), Mohmmed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammad Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Eisa, Mohammed Shakir, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Adel Al Hosani, Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah), Waleed Abbas, Ismail Al Hammadi, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai) Habib Fardan, Tariq Ahmed, Mohammed Al Akbari (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Mahrami (Baniyas)

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

