Tuesday 15 February 2022
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Cartoon for February 16, 2022
Our cartoonist's take on efforts to form a Cabinet in Iraq
The National
The National
Published: February 15th 2022, 2:00 PM
Iraq
Cabinets
Political And Civil Unrest
