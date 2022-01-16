Cartoon for January 17, 2022

Our cartoonist's take on the pandemic and the school year

The National
The National
Published: January 16th 2022, 2:00 PM
COMMENT LATEST
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for January 17, 2022
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for January 16, 2022
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for January 14, 2022
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for January 13, 2022