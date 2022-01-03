Cartoon for January 4, 2022

Our cartoonist's take on the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022

The National
Published: January 3rd 2022, 2:00 PM
COMMENT LATEST
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for January 4, 2022
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for January 3, 2022
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for January 2, 2022
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 31, 2021