Cartoon for December 30, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on ushering in 2022

The National
Published: December 29th 2021, 2:00 PM
New Year's Day
COMMENT LATEST
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 30, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 29, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 28, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 27, 2021