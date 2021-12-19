Cartoon for December 20, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on Lebanon's shrinking purchasing power

The National
Published: December 19th 2021, 2:00 PM
LebanonEconomic CollapseInflation
COMMENT LATEST
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 20, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 19, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 17, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 16, 2021