Cartoon for November 15, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on the reported smuggling of Iranian guns from Yemen to Somalia
The National
Published: November 14th 2021, 2:00 PM
COMMENT LATEST
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 15, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 14, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 12, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 11, 2021