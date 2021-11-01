Cartoon for November 2, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on Cop26
The National
Published: November 1st 2021, 1:58 PM
Cop26EnvironmentClimate change
COMMENT LATEST
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 2, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 01, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for October 31, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for October 29, 2021