Sunday 17 October 2021
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
UAE
Courts
Government
Education
Heritage
Health
Transport
Science
Environment
UAE at 50
UAE in Space
Expo 2020
Coronavirus
Gulf
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
Oman
MENA
Egypt
Iraq
Iran
Jordan
Lebanon
Syria
Tunisia
World
UK
US
Africa
Asia
Australasia
Europe
The Americas
Cop26
Health
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Cryptocurrencies
Property
Banking
Technology
Markets
Travel and Tourism
Start-Ups
Road to Net Zero
Future
Comment
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Lifestyle
Fashion
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Family
Home
Wellbeing
Things to do
Comment
Arts & Culture
Art
Books
Film
Music
On Stage
Television
Comment
Travel
Hotels
News
Destinations
Covid-19 Travel
Airlines
Responsible Tourism
Sport
Football
Cricket
IPL
F1
UFC
Golf
Rugby
Horse Racing
Tennis
Other Sport
Podcasts
Trending Middle East
Beyond the Headlines
Business Extra
Pocketful of Dirhams
My 2020
Recorded
Seera
Books of my life
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
Opinion
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
UAE
Expo 2020
Coronavirus
Gulf
MENA
World
Business
Opinion
Lifestyle
Arts & Culture
Travel
Sport
Podcasts
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Cartoon for October 18, 2021
Our cartoonist's take on the US reopening its borders
The National
The National
Published: October 17th 2021, 2:00 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
Al Abdiyah takeover deepens humanitarian crisis in southern Marib
Gulf
Gitex 2021: Hi-tech cameras will detect cyclists without helmets on Dubai bike tracks
UAE
Covid-19 or flu? UAE doctor says patients should be tested for both
Health
Dubai's salty farming experiment could help tackle food security challenges
Environment
David Amess embodied open, decent politics
Editorial
CARTOON
Cartoon for October 18, 2021
Cartoon for October 17, 2021
Cartoon for October 15, 2021
Cartoon for October 14, 2021