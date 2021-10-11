Cartoon for October 12, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on low turnout in Iraq's elections
The National
Published: October 11th 2021, 2:00 PM
IraqElectionsUNBaghdad
EDITOR'S PICKS
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for October 12, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for October 11, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for October 10, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for October 8, 2021