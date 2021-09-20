Monday 20 September 2021
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
Change Edition
Change Edition
UAE Edition
Gulf Edition
Middle East North Africa Edition
UK Edition
US Edition
International Edition
UAE
Courts
Government
Education
Heritage
Health
Transport
Science
Environment
UAE at 50
UAE in Space
Expo 2020
Coronavirus
Gulf
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
Oman
MENA
Egypt
Iraq
Iran
Jordan
Lebanon
Syria
Tunisia
World
UK
US
Africa
Asia
Australasia
Europe
The Americas
Health
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Technology
Markets
Travel and Tourism
Start-Ups
Future
Comment
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Lifestyle
Fashion
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Family
Home
Wellbeing
Things to do
StayHome
Comment
Arts & Culture
Art
Books
Film
Music
On Stage
Television
Comment
Travel
Hotels
News
Destinations
Covid-19 Travel
Airlines
Responsible Tourism
Sport
Football
Cricket
IPL
F1
UFC
Golf
Rugby
Horse Racing
Tennis
Olympics
Other Sport
Podcasts
Trending Middle East
Beyond the Headlines
Business Extra
Pocketful of Dirhams
My 2020
Recorded
Seera
Books of my life
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
Change Edition
Opinion
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
UAE
Expo 2020
Coronavirus
Gulf
MENA
World
Business
Opinion
Lifestyle
Arts & Culture
Travel
Sport
Podcasts
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Cartoon for September 21, 2021
Our cartoonist's take on the new project "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped"
The National
Published: September 20th 2021, 2:00 PM
France
Paris
Heritage
EDITOR'S PICKS
Thousands of Emiratis trained to work in retail under youth scheme
Government
How 30,000 volunteers were selected as faces of Expo
Expo 2020
Emmy Awards 2021 winners list: ‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso' win top honours
Television
Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport makes landfall in the UAE
Motoring
The UAE is reopening at home and abroad
Editorial
CARTOON
Cartoon for September 21, 2021
Cartoon for September 20, 2021
Cartoon for September 19, 2021
Cartoon for September 17, 2021