Cartoon for September 21, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on the new project "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped"

Published: September 20th 2021, 2:00 PM
FranceParisHeritage
EDITOR'S PICKS
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for September 21, 2021
Cartoon for September 21, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for September 20, 2021
Cartoon for September 20, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for September 19, 2021
Cartoon for September 19, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for September 17, 2021
Cartoon for September 17, 2021