Cartoon for August 29, 2021

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars