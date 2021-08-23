","publisher":{"@type":"Organization","name":"The National","url":"https://www.thenationalnews.com","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https://www.thenationalnews.com/pf/resources/images/logo_rectangle.png?d=76"}},"articleSection":"Cartoon","keywords":[],"description":"","thumbnailUrl":"https://thenational-the-national-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VuawWZbCToX2AoLJegA_lRoZtQc=/400x267/filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/TOPGGCT43JBVTGIJHIEOXLL3EI.jpg","mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/cartoon/2021/08/23/cartoon-for-august-24-2021/"}}Monday 23 August 2021weather_iconWhite circle red arrowSIGN UPChange EditionChange EditionUAE EditionGulf EditionMiddle East North Africa EditionUK EditionUS EditionInternational EditionUAECourtsGovernmentEducationHeritageHealthTransportScienceEnvironmentExpo 2020UAE at 50UAE in SpaceCoronavirusGulfSaudi ArabiaBahrainOmanMENAEgyptIraqIranJordanLebanonSyriaTunisiaWorldUKUSAfricaAsiaAustralasiaEuropeThe AmericasBusinessAviationEconomyEnergyMoneyPropertyBankingTechnologyMarketsTravel and TourismStart-UpsFutureCommentOpinionCommentEditorialObituariesCartoonFeedbackLifestyleFashionFoodMotoringLuxuryFamilyHomeWellbeingThings to doStayHomeCommentArts & CultureArtBooksFilmMusicOn StageTelevisionCommentTravelHotelsNewsDestinationsCovid-19 TravelAirlinesResponsible TourismSportFootballCricketIPLF1UFCGolfRugbyHorse RacingTennisOlympicsOther SportPodcastsTrending Middle EastBeyond the HeadlinesBusiness ExtraPocketful of DirhamsMy 2020RecordedSeeraBooks of my lifeweather_iconWhite circle red arrowSIGN UPChange EditionThe Middle East. Explainedweather_iconWhite circle red arrowSIGN UPUAECoronavirusGulfMENAWorldBusinessOpinionLifestyleArts & CultureTravelSportPodcastsweather_iconWhite circle red arrowSIGN UPCommentEditorialObituariesCartoonFeedbackCartoon for August 24, 2021Our cartoonist's take on the state of the US-led sanctions against Iran The NationalUpdated: August 23rd 2021, 2:05 PMEDITOR'S PICKSThe three kings of Iraq: How a short-lived monarchy changed the country foreverIraqEgyptian surf camp proves you can catch waves on the Mediterranean SeaDestinationsMeet the athletes representing the UAE at Tokyo ParalympicsOlympicsWhy the relatively calm Lebanon-Israel border is heating up againCommentWhich countries are vaccinating children against Covid-19?HealthCARTOONCartoon for August 24, 2021 Cartoon for August 22, 2021 Cartoon for August 20, 2021 Cartoon for August 19, 2021