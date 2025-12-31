Some good news for the new year – cinema is back

Here’s some (admittedly qualified) good news to start the New Year. It’s a sign, or perhaps a hope, that an important part of our global cultural life may have begun to recover.

In some countries tens of millions of us still want to watch movies where they were meant to be seen – in the cinema. Up-to-date figures are being calculated right now but the signs are that more of us understand that great movies are made for the big screen, not for laptops, mobile phones or even home televisions.

In some countries, cinemas have begun to bounce back. The coronavirus pandemic was catastrophic for movie houses, theatres and live entertainment. Sport generally recovered quickly, but many cinemas closed forever. In the UK, after a post-pandemic drop of about 30 per cent in cinema audiences, last year’s figures rose to 126.5 million admissions. That’s a small but significant 2.3 per cent rise from 2023 although it’s still well below 2019's pre-pandemic total of 176.1 million admissions. Crucially, younger audiences (those under-35) are driving much of this growth and within the industry there is some optimism that cinemas are not dead – or not yet.

The year in culture: top reads, movies and moments of 2025 28:52

The Cinema Advertising Association (CAA) is – as the name suggests – the UK's trade body for cinema advertising. It calculates that under-35s make up half of those who go to British cinemas. Such younger audiences justify qualified optimism that a new generation still seeks big-screen entertainment. Of course, for reasons of cost or convenience, many of us at times choose the more solitary pleasure of a movie on a small screen, but that’s a poor substitute for night out with friends and the power of the big screen.

In France – a country with a proud tradition of cinema – the recovery has also been significant, reinforced by national pride. The Count of Monte Cristo released last year – for example – was huge hit with French viewers, and there has also been a strong national campaign to get audiences back. Germany, however, experienced a 6 per cent audience decline last year. Although 2025 figures across Europe are still being compiled, the biggest decrease in cinema-going was Ukraine. Crowded public venues are targets for Russian drones and bombs. Therefore – not surprisingly – they are avoided by many potential cinemagoers.

But what is concerning Hollywood is that the measurable British and French enthusiasm from live audiences has not been reflected in the US itself. American concert-goers, diners and holidaymakers began to return to their favourite cultural and recreational spaces after the pandemic, but cinema audiences have not recovered. Box Office Mojo reported last month that “in December 2015, domestic [US] box office revenue reached $1.3 billion; now, 10 years later, with a few days remaining in the month and no major releases remaining, it has fallen to $517 million”.

There are still blockbusters and, yes, there are still highly enjoyable low-budget art-house films but the mid-budget films that used to be the bread-and-butter of working Hollywood filmmakers are not pulling in audiences. Some reports suggest that approximately 3,000 American cinemas closed between 2019 and early 2023. Some large cities – Detroit for example, or Milwaukee – are reported to have lost their most prestigious multi-screen movie theatres. New Haven, Connecticut is said to have no commercial cinema at all.

After my own personal binge of movie-watching over the past couple of weeks in the run-up to the UK’s Bafta film and television awards, I can report that there are many astonishingly creative films that look and sound better on the big screen.

What is concerning Hollywood is that the measurable British and French enthusiasm from live audiences has not been reflected in the US itself

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos's Bugonia, for example, is both the story of the kidnapping of a pharmaceutical company executive and an examination of those who are consumed by conspiracy theories. Bafta contender It Was Just an Accident – a witty, moving and thought-provoking film by the Iranian writer-director Jafar Panahi – won the Palme d’Or in Cannes last May. At times it has the pace of a thriller along with moments of bizarre comedy and provides an insight into the realities of life in modern Iran.

These excellent films – and dozens of others in contention at the Baftas and Oscars – are most impressive on the big screen. My own life as a cinema-goer began as a seven-year-old watching Saturday cowboy movies in my drafty local community hall in Scotland. I think millions of us across the world would shed a tear if and when the last cinema closes, although in these gloomy days of the British winter I understand the attractions of home viewing too.

Perhaps the partial recovery of cinema audiences, at least in the UK, is made even more wonderful by the fictional and yet true-to-life craziness of Hollywood as portrayed in the current TV series The Studio. Starring Seth Rogan, The Studio also features cameos by a stunning array of real stars and Hollywood directors including Martin Scorsese and others on the A-list. However you like your movies and wherever you watch them, there are signs that 2026 will see another feast of choice from filmmakers who understand it’s not just a business but a cultural gem too.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WonderTree%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20April%202016%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Waqas%20and%20Muhammad%20Usman%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karachi%2C%20Pakistan%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%2C%20and%20Delaware%2C%20US%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Special%20education%2C%20education%20technology%2C%20assistive%20technology%2C%20augmented%20reality%3Cbr%3EN%3Cstrong%3Eumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowth%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Grants%20from%20the%20Lego%20Foundation%2C%20UAE's%20Anjal%20Z%2C%20Unicef%2C%20Pakistan's%20Ignite%20National%20Technology%20Fund%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Blonde %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAndrew%20Dominik%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAna%20de%20Armas%2C%20Adrien%20Brody%2C%20Bobby%20Cannavale%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Racecard 2pm Handicap Dh 90,000 1,800m 2.30pm Handicap Dh120,000 1,950m 3pm Handicap Dh105,000 1,600m 3.30pm Jebel Ali Classic Conditions Dh300,000 1,400m 4pm Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m 4.30pm Conditions Dh250,000 1,400m 5pm Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m 5.30pm Handicap Dh85,000 1,000m The National selections: 2pm Arch Gold 2.30pm Conclusion 3pm Al Battar 3.30pm Golden Jaguar 4pm Al Motayar 4.30pm Tapi Sioux 5pm Leadership 5.30pm Dahawi

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

Gulf Under 19s final Dubai College A 50-12 Dubai College B

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Messi at the Copa America 2007 – lost 3-0 to Brazil in the final 2011 – lost to Uruguay on penalties in the quarter-finals 2015 – lost to Chile on penalties in the final 2016 – lost to Chile on penalties in the final

2024%20Dubai%20Marathon%20Results %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWomen%E2%80%99s%20race%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Tigist%20Ketema%20(ETH)%202hrs%2016min%207sec%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Ruti%20Aga%20(ETH)%202%3A18%3A09%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Dera%20Dida%20(ETH)%202%3A19%3A29%0D%3Cbr%3EMen's%20race%3A%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Addisu%20Gobena%20(ETH)%202%3A05%3A01%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Lemi%20Dumicha%20(ETH)%202%3A05%3A20%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20DejeneMegersa%20(ETH)%202%3A05%3A42%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BULKWHIZ PROFILE Date started: February 2017 Founders: Amira Rashad (CEO), Yusuf Saber (CTO), Mahmoud Sayedahmed (adviser), Reda Bouraoui (adviser) Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce Size: 50 employees Funding: approximately $6m Investors: Beco Capital, Enabling Future and Wain in the UAE; China's MSA Capital; 500 Startups; Faith Capital and Savour Ventures in Kuwait

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

The%20pillars%20of%20the%20Dubai%20Metaverse%20Strategy %3Cp%3EEncourage%20innovation%20in%20the%20metaverse%20field%20and%20boost%20economic%20contribution%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20outstanding%20talents%20through%20education%20and%20training%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20applications%20and%20the%20way%20they%20are%20used%20in%20Dubai's%20government%20institutions%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAdopt%2C%20expand%20and%20promote%20secure%20platforms%20globally%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20the%20infrastructure%20and%20regulations%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

Match info Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace Man of the match: Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace)