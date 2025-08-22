Dubai Police foiled a $25 million pink diamond heist in eight hours. It was a rare 21-carat stone that was recovered and three suspects arrested before it could be smuggled abroad. Photo: Government of Dubai
Dubai Police's impressive foil of a diamond heist

Our readers have their say on the stories of the week

August 22, 2025

Dubai Police solves diamond heist in record time

With regard to Patrick Ryan's report Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist (August 18): This level of safety is why I love living in Dubai. If you don't do anything wrong, you'll have no issues. If you choose to be on the wrong side of the law, justice is swift and uncompromising.

Alan Page, Dubai

Dubai is next level when it comes to crimes and safety. Bravo to the city and to Dubai Police.

Ani Daneli, Dubai

This is just one of the reasons I holiday there every year and some people ask why I keep going back to the same place. Well done, Dubai police, and the UAE government as a whole for the way they run the country.

Cynthia James, London

Protests in Israel only for Israeli hostages?

With regard to The National's video Israelis protest through the night against government (August 19): Sadly, most of these protesters only seem to care about the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza. They don't care about the killings of Palestinians or the Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.

Sean Williams, New York City, US

Why are these protests slanted only towards Israeli hostages? Is no one in Israel going to protest the massacres, the famine, the bombing of civilians in Gaza?

Chourouk Boukezar, Djelfa, Algeria

Is Washington really unsafe?

With reference to the social media post on JD Vance and Pete Hegeseth being heckled by protesters in Washington (August 21): This is incredible to watch. I have never felt unsafe walking around Union Station until they invaded the station and started using intimidation tactics. Union Station has always been a beautiful place for people from all over. Unlike what JD Vance says in the video, these protesters are not crazy. They are the ones who care about their spaces and their city. They want their city to be a place for everyone. It's a sad thing when some American politicians can get away with twisting the narrative.

Grace K, Washington, US

Archaeological finds in Abu Dhabi

In reference to John Dennehy's article Ancient Christian cross found on Abu Dhabi island as archaeologists dig into mysteries of the past (August 19): 1400 years have passed since another hand touched this cross. I find this very interesting.

Katie Ice, Dubai

The monastery, dating to the 7-8th century CE, was first identified in 1992 and is part of a wider network of Assyrian Church of the East sites in the region, including those in Umm Al Quwain, Kuwait, Iran and Saudi Arabia. Excavations have since revealed a church, monastic complex, and retreat houses used by early monks.

Mar Benyamin Elya, Bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East diocese of Victoria and New Zealand, Australia

