International Day of Families: UAE’s supportive family policies foster sustainable development

On May 15, the UAE marks the International Day of Families under the theme "Family-Oriented Policies for Sustainable Development: Towards the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025", emphasising a renewed vision that places families at the core of national progress. The UAE prioritises family protection and support within its strategic vision, development plans and legislative policies, driven by a firm belief that families form the foundation of a cohesive, tolerant and secure nation. Families ensure the well-being and stability of individuals while nurturing authentic values and principles that shape Emirati identity. Strong, united families foster generations that are confident, aware and committed to national loyalty. Since the UAE’s founding, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan recognised people as the nation’s greatest asset, focusing on their happiness and care. This legacy continues under the guidance of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, supported by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. Their visionary initiatives have significantly enhanced family stability and happiness, positioning the UAE as a global leader in family welfare metrics and advancing ambitions for the UAE Centennial 2071 under the motto "Towards a More Cohesive Society". In line with the affirmation of President Sheikh Mohamed that “the family is the primary school for upbringing, education and instilling principles and national identity", we reaffirm that national strength begins at home. Families are the cornerstone for shaping identity, embedding values and building a future, preserving history and fostering a nation’s civilisation. A sustainable world starts with the family. The establishment of the UAE Ministry of Family marks a pivotal moment in prioritising human development. The ministry serves as a platform to design and implement policies that promote balanced, stable and happy family environments, placing family well-being at the heart of social, economic and sustainable development. Like all societies, families face challenges that require proactive solutions. The ministry, in collaboration with individuals and institutions, fosters a national dialogue to craft innovative family-focused policies, enabling continued progress across all sectors. In its foundational phase, the Ministry of Family is adopting a collaborative approach based on listening, dialogue and co-design with partners from institutions and communities. It is exploring ways to enhance work-life balance through flexible, family-friendly policies, strengthening the role of parents and caregivers as key economic contributors, and empowering others to participate in the workforce. The ministry is also supporting building human capital from early life stages, promoting financial and psychological readiness for marriage and family formation, and reinforcing intergenerational community bonds and support networks. These efforts ensure families’ voices contribute to shaping national policies, aligning with the goal of developing policies that elevate societal aspirations. As the Second World Summit for Social Development approaches, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to active participation in global dialogue, leveraging local leadership. The nation’s vision is clear: a society where families are protected, opportunities are abundant and lives are enriched with purpose, connection and shared responsibility.