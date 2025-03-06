A gazelle and a pack of Beisa Oryx seen during the annual wildlife count at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, in Northern Kenya, on February 27. AP
A gazelle and a pack of Beisa Oryx seen during the annual wildlife count at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, in Northern Kenya, on February 27. AP

Opinion

Comment

The next 25 years will define the course of our planet for generations to come

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan is a social entrepreneur focused on sustainability, gender equality and international development

March 06, 2025