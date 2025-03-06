Following one of the warmest starts to a year around the globe, humanity is now facing a harsh new reality: the world may already be in breach of the 1.5°C level of long-term global warming set under the Paris Agreement. The stark truth is that the global transition to net zero has yet to take root universally. Emissions from developing and emerging economies are rising rapidly, outpacing reductions achieved in wealthier nations. While 25 years may not seem like a long period of time, technological advancements have the capacity to transform the way we live our lives in the blink of an eye. Take photovoltaics, for example – solar technology, which is believed to have taken 115 years from concept to development, helped drive the manufacturing scale-up in China just 25 years ago. Meanwhile, here in the UAE, we have witnessed the establishment of two of the largest and most cost-effective solar farms – Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (2015) and Al Dhafra Solar PV (2020) – during this period. In this context, the next 25 years will define the course of our planet for generations to come. Put simply, the decisions we make now, the innovations we pioneer, and the collaborations we forge will determine when – or indeed if – we arrive at net zero. I choose to remain optimistic that, through the power of collective action, we still have the opportunity to create major shifts that will allow us to secure a sustainable future for our planet. But for this to be effective, we must act in synchronisation, and we must act now. When I founded the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators, or UICCA, in September 2022, I posed a rhetorical question: “What would happen if we eliminated silos and focused on collective action?” We have made significant headway in bridging the gaps over the past two and a half years, but for our actions to generate true and lasting impact, it is imperative that multi-sectoral and multi-industry stakeholders come together to address the challenges that lie ahead. Last week, at the inaugural “UICCA Forum: 25 to 2050”, we gathered leaders across a variety of disciplines to identify the opportunities, while confronting the timeframe-related challenge we are facing. Ahead of the Forum, we asked our broader network to share one action that must be prioritised in the next 25 years, in order to secure a sustainable future. Perhaps one of the most profound contributions came from a young Emirati activist called AlDhabi AlMheiri, who highlighted the importance of global accountability and commitment. At just 10 years old, AlDhabi has the depth of understanding and foresight to recognise that without tangible steps and deadlines that are adhered to, words mean very little. This, together with the many youth-led solutions I have seen emerge across the region, shows great promise in the next generation’s role as the driving force behind a brighter future – particularly as they are the ones who stand to gain or lose the most from the actions we take now. Today, the UICCA has released a report with the key findings from the Forum. However, one overarching sentiment stands out: inclusivity must sit at the heart of all that we do. From the powerful youth voices among us, to those displaced by climate disasters, we must ensure that every voice within our ecosystem is represented and heard, especially the ones being affected the most, as they are often best placed to be part of the solution. This commitment extends to the very language we use to discuss climate issues. Recognising the power of effective communication, we have launched the second edition of our Climate Change Glossary, with support from the UN Development Programme’s Regional Bureau for Arab States as well as the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre. This document aims to provide Arabic and English storytellers, journalists and writers with precise terminology to report on climate matters clearly and accurately. While much of today’s news coverage tends to be negative in nature, there is a treasure trove of untold positive stories that have the power to inspire climate action. My hope is that, by using tools such as the Climate Change Glossary, we will all be able to honour the retelling of these stories, while maintaining authenticity and integrity. The path to net zero requires all of us – not just the usual voices, but stakeholders across every industry, region and demographic – to collectively tackle humanity’s greatest challenge. The clock is ticking, but transformative change is possible when we collectively commit to making it happen – and to young AlDhabi’s point, when we hold ourselves accountable in delivering on those commitments.