A Palestinian woman carries an aid box provided by UNRWA, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 21. Reuters
Opinion

As Jordan’s former PM, I know UNRWA must be part of global plans for Gaza

Omar Razzaz
Omar Razzaz is the former prime minister of Jordan

February 19, 2025