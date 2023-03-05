China's position is the best option to resolve the Ukraine crisis

Since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis more than a year ago, the spill-over effects of the war have spread to the whole world. High food and energy prices and a new round of refugees have taken a heavy toll. Not long ago, China issued its official position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, which put forward a solution that addresses both the conflicting issues and root causes. It demonstrates China's position of standing on the merits and adhering to objective and fair principles, and demonstrates China's responsibility as a major power, and has received high attention and positive response from the international community.

China's position is the best option to resolve the crisis. It has 12 aspects: respecting the sovereignty of all countries; abandoning the Cold War mentality; ceasing hostilities; resuming peace talks; resolving the humanitarian crisis; protecting civilians and prisoners of war; keeping nuclear power plants safe; reducing strategic risks; facilitating grain exports; ending unilateral sanctions; keeping industrial and supply chains stable; and promoting post-conflict reconstruction.

China’s call reflects the greatest common denominator of the international community on the issue of Ukraine. As an old Chinese saying goes: "Illness comes like a mountain with overwhelming force, but leaves like reeling silk inch by inch." It means that complicated problems are difficult to solve in simple ways. However, no matter how complicated the issue may be, dialogue and consultation should not be abandoned. No matter how acute a dispute may be, it should be resolved through political solution. No matter how difficult the situation may be, peace must be given a chance.

Students of a military school and Russian soldiers in Crimea stand in front of plaques with the names of Russian troops who died during fighting in Ukraine. AP

China's position is committed to promoting peace talks. Armed conflict has no winner. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable ways out of the Ukrainian crisis. China calls on the international community to promote peace talks with the utmost urgency, and strive to create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations. Bringing the parties to the conflict back to the negotiating table, though not easy, is the first step towards a political settlement. Russia, Ukraine and European countries are neighbours that cannot be moved away from one another. In order to achieve long-term peace and stability in Europe, we must abandon the Cold War mentality and confrontation, attach importance to and address the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and build a balanced, effective and sustainable regional security structure.

China's position is similar to that of the UAE. The Emirates is a strong advocate of peace, openness, diversity and inclusiveness, and has been shuttling between various parties in search of a political solution to the Ukraine crisis. The UAE has also generously donated large amounts of aid and supplies to victims of conflict, reflecting its international sentiments. At the same time, the UAE has actively helped Arab and Islamic countries to alleviate the food and energy crises, demonstrating the brotherhood of sharing weal and woe. Neither China nor the UAE is a party to the crisis, but neither has stood idly by and played a responsible and constructive role in easing the situation and resolving it.

As another ancient Chinese saying goes: “One must not change his commitment or give up his pursuit even in the face of danger and risk.”

Standing at a crucial moment in the evolution of history, human society must not repeat the old path of division and confrontation, or fall into the trap of a zero-sum game of war and conflict. On the basis of its position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, China is willing to stand ready to work with the UAE and other members of the international community to make unremitting efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind.