Wednesday 15 September 2021
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
Change Edition
Change Edition
UAE Edition
Gulf Edition
Middle East North Africa Edition
UK Edition
US Edition
International Edition
UAE
Courts
Government
Education
Heritage
Health
Transport
Science
Environment
UAE at 50
UAE in Space
Expo 2020
Coronavirus
Gulf
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
Oman
MENA
Egypt
Iraq
Iran
Jordan
Lebanon
Syria
Tunisia
World
UK
US
Africa
Asia
Australasia
Europe
The Americas
Health
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Technology
Markets
Travel and Tourism
Start-Ups
Future
Comment
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Lifestyle
Fashion
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Family
Home
Wellbeing
Things to do
StayHome
Comment
Arts & Culture
Art
Books
Film
Music
On Stage
Television
Comment
Travel
News
Airlines
Hotels
Destinations
Responsible Tourism
Covid-19 Travel
Sport
Football
Cricket
IPL
F1
UFC
Golf
Rugby
Horse Racing
Tennis
Olympics
Other Sport
Podcasts
Trending Middle East
Beyond the Headlines
Business Extra
Pocketful of Dirhams
My 2020
Recorded
Seera
Books of my life
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
Change Edition
Opinion
The Middle East.
Explained
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
UAE
Expo 2020
Coronavirus
Gulf
MENA
World
Business
Opinion
Lifestyle
Arts & Culture
Travel
Sport
Podcasts
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Cartoon for September 16, 2021
Our cartoonist's take on North Korea's
The National
Updated: September 15th 2021, 2:00 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
Abraham Accords anniversary marked as boost for UK and its Middle East allies
UK
Life-size camel carvings in Saudi Arabia found to be the world’s oldest
UAE
UAE's non-oil trade reaches $381bn in 2020 despite pandemic headwinds
Economy
Lebanon finally has a government, but Gebran Bassil remains in its way
Comment
President Sheikh Khalifa establishes Family Care Authority
Government
OPINION
How to make driving in the Middle East less stressful
Cartoon for September 16, 2021
The FAO is gearing up to transform the way we make food
A critical decade for climate and food security