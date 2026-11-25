Thomas ​Markle, ⁠the estranged father of ⁠Britain's Duchess ​of Sussex, Meghan ⁠Markle, and father-in-law of Britain's Prince Harry, was ⁠indicted on Tuesday ​in ⁠US ‌federal court in ​Los Angeles on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

The indictment doubles the number of charges the 82-year-old Mr Markle faces in the case, in ​which ‌he is ⁠accused ​of posing ​in photographs ‌with several children in various states of undress. He was initially charged with one count earlier this month.

He is accused of possessing child abuse material in the Philippines, where he previously lived, as well as in two storage units that he has rented in Los Angeles since 2008.

The indictment alleges Mr Markle knowingly possessed film negatives containing explicit material involving children and that the material was transported across state and/or international borders.

Mr Markle was determined to be competent enough to stand trial last Thursday.

The Duchess of Sussex said in October that she was “deeply distressed” over the accusations against her father, from whom she has been estranged since at least 2018.

“Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children," she said in a statement at the time.