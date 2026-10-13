White House asks Kimberly Guilfoyle, US ambassador to Greece, to resign

The ​White ⁠House ⁠said on Tuesday it ⁠had asked Kimberly Guilfoyle, the US ambassador to ⁠Greece, ​to ⁠step down.

Speaking at her first press briefing as new White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia said: “We ‌have ​asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She ​has been ‌a ⁠wonderful ​asset to ​the ‌team ⁠and we wish ⁠her well.”

The announcement came a day after President Donald Trump said his administration was scrutinising Ms Guilfoyle following allegations of unethical conduct and reports he was considering removing her from the diplomatic post. “Well, we’re looking at it. Yeah, we’re not happy,” Mr Trump said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ms Guilfoyle had solicited or accepted money or other benefits from private individuals while offering to use her influence and connections with administration officials to help further their interests.

The newspaper reported that in one instance Ms Guilfoyle had asked a long-time Trump donor for $100,000 to help pay off an American Express credit card bill before her 2025 confirmation hearing in exchange for access to officials.

Ms Guilfoyle’s lawyers have disputed key parts of The Wall Street Journal’s reporting. The US embassy in Athens told the newspaper she had followed State Department ethics and all gift-reporting requirements.