Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to 'energy ceasefire'

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday Russia and Ukraine agreed to stop attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure, and announced an immediate halt after an escalation in deadly strikes.

“Effective immediately, there is an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it,” Mr Trump wrote on social media.

He provided no details on its duration, how it would be enforced or which sites would be covered.

Ukrainian ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ​said in an ​interview with the news outlet Axios that he was ​not ‌aware of ⁠any ceasefire but added that if ​Moscow agreed to ‌it, Kyiv would accept it.

“The ceasefire ‌announcement was news for ​me. But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire Ukraine ​will agree. If ​President Trump negotiated it ​with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin – please tell us ​when the ceasefire begins – we are ready and we will accept ⁠it,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

The announcement followed a dispute between Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskyy over attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Mr Trump criticised the strikes on Saturday, a day after Washington temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian fuel that were intended to limit Moscow’s revenue for its war.

“I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president,” Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.

Mr Zelenskyy responded on Sunday by offering to organise elections if Mr Putin agreed to a 60-day halt in fighting.

“Please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections,” Mr Zelenskyy told ABC News.

He also challenged suggestions that Ukraine’s attacks were responsible for rising fuel costs, saying it was easy to blame Kyiv “when everybody in the world understands (that) because of the war in (the) Middle East, the prices are rising”.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen voiced backing for Mr Zelenskyy amid his row with Mr Trump, and backed Kyiv's calls for an energy ceasefire with Russia.

"Fully supported the call of President Zelenskyy for a ceasefire that would protect global food supplies and energy infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia," Ms von der Leyen wrote online after talking to Mr Zelenskyy.

"And my full support for President Zelenskyy as he leads the fight for his people's freedom," she added.