UAE at UNGA urges nations to 'build rather than destroy'

The UAE on Monday urged countries in the Middle East and beyond to "build rather than destroy" as it addressed the UN General Assembly in New York.

Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, took the UN podium on the last day of speeches at a meeting overshadowed by Middle East conflicts.

He said the UAE's foreign policy was rooted in de-escalation, diplomacy and dialogue at a time of regional tensions, while rejecting threats and coercion. Amid growing threats to commercial shipping, the minister also stressed the importance of freedom of navigation and passage through international waters.

“We extend our hands to our partners in the region and the world to build rather than destroy and to unite rather than divide,” he said.

Mr Al Marar renewed the UAE's call for a peaceful settlement of its decades-old dispute with Iran over three occupied Arabian Gulf islands, stating that the issue should be resolved through direct negotiations or by referring it to the International Court of Justice.

On Sudan, Mr Al Marar called for a ceasefire to end the civil war and a political process to exclude both the warring parties, and extremist groups, from a future government.

He called on the international community to press both the Port Sudan authorities and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to engage seriously with international peace initiatives.

Turning to Gaza, Mr Al Marar reiterated the UAE’s support for US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the conflict, including an Israeli withdrawal from the enclave and the disarmament of Hamas.

He said the plan should include the withdrawal of Israel from the Gaza Strip, the disarmament of Hamas and the advancement of a serious political horizon leading to a two-state settlement. He condemned Israeli escalations in the West Bank, settler violence and what he described as the siege of Palestinian villages, as well as violations in East Jerusalem and at holy sites.

He stressed that the UAE’s commitment to the Palestinian people remained unwavering, highlighting its role as a major provider of humanitarian aid to Gaza as well as its humanitarian and development projects in the West Bank.

Mr Al Marar said the UAE would continue supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts elsewhere, including in Yemen, Libya, the Sahel, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar and Haiti.

“We are building a society in which women participate fully, equally, and meaningfully, and in which young people are genuine partners in shaping their future,” he said. “My country will remain committed to the path of moderation, the rejection of violence and extremism, and the investment in people and in the vast potential with which our region is so richly endowed.”