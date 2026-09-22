SAF and RSF don't represent legitimate rule for Sudan, US says

The US State Department on Tuesday said leaders on both sides of Sudan's civil war are ineligible to govern the country, while warning that Washington would increase pressure on those who are fuelling the conflict.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said neither the Sudanese Armed Forces nor the Rapid Support Forces – or their respective leaders – represent legitimate, constitutional governance for Sudan.

"They rule through force of arms alone," Mr Pigott said. "The conduct of each leader of the warring factions renders them ineligible to govern the country. We seek to restore peace and give power back to the Sudanese people."

The US has been increasing pressure on the country's warring generals, SAF head Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Gen Mohamed Dagalo, who leads the RSF.

"The United States and President [Donald] Trump stand ready to work with anyone who is a serious partner for peace in Sudan," Mr Pigott said. "In the meantime, we will seek to raise the cost of continued conflict on all belligerents and the networks which fuel the conflict."

As the UN General Assembly got under way in New York on Tuesday, the US was yet to issue a visa for Gen Al Burhan, sources told The National. He was due to give his country’s speech at the UN, despite accusations of war crimes against him.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was "deeply concerned" about reports that a visa had not yet been issued to Gen Al Burhan, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary General urges the host country to ensure that a visa is issued in accordance with its obligations under the headquarters agreement," the statement said. The UN Secretariat has raised the issue with US authorities and continues to engage with them, it added.

Mr Pigott said that neither the SAF nor the RSF had made serious commitments to an immediate truce. Instead, they have redoubled combat operations and drone strikes, many of which kill civilians.

"We have repeatedly asked the two parties to accept a humanitarian truce as presented without preconditions, and to commit to an inclusive political dialogue that leads to a transition to a civilian government," he said. "These are essential steps to achieving a durable peace in Sudan."

Fighting between the SAF and the RSF has devastated the country of 50 million people and battered its economy. International efforts to end the war have struggled to secure a lasting cessation of hostilities.

The two generals have been accused of war crimes and are subject to sanctions by the US and other countries.

Mr Guterres last week described the situation in Sudan as “absolutely horrible” and called for countries supplying weapons in the conflict to be held to account.