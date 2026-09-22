Sudan’s Al Burhan not yet granted visa to travel to New York for UNGA, Guterres says

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged the US on Tuesday to issue a visa to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) chief in time for him to attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week.

Mr Guterres is "deeply concerned" that a visa has reportedly not yet been issued to General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, who is scheduled to address the annual gathering of world leaders, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary General urges the host country to ensure that a visa is issued in accordance with its obligations under the headquarters agreement," read the statement. The UN Secretariat has raised the issue with US authorities and continues to engage with them, it added.

Asked about the visa, a US State Department representative declined to comment, saying to The National: "As a general matter, we do not comment on Department actions with respect to specific visa cases."

Under the agreement governing the UN headquarters in New York, the US, as host country, has obligations regarding access for representatives of UN member states attending meetings of the world body.

"The full participation of all delegations in the work of the organisation is essential to its proper functioning," the statement said.