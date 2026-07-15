Argentina v England World Cup match high risk due to intense rivalry and Falkland Islands claims, FBI says

The FBI views Wednesday's World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina as the tournament's biggest security risk due to the teams' intense rivalry and a bitter history over the Falkland Islands, according to reports.

The two teams face off in Atlanta, Georgia, with the winners heading to New Jersey to face Spain in the final. The Mirror reported that officials with the FBI, Fifa and Atlanta law enforcement convened on Monday to address the issue and discuss potential flashpoints that could arise among fans.

For the match in Atlanta, organisers will establish separate entry points for supporters. There was also a proposal to organise a fan walk for Argentina supporters, allowing the majority to arrive together at one part of the stadium complex, according to The Times. But fans will still be able to mix inside the 75,000-seat stadium.

The rivalry between England and Argentina extends beyond the football pitch. In 1982, Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands, a British Overseas Territory in the Atlantic Ocean, leading to a 10-week war in which more than 900 people were killed and ended in a decisive British victory.

Following their win against Switzerland, Argentina players retired to the dressing room and sang a song that includes the line “for the Malvinas, for Diego, for Leo's last one” – references to the Falklands, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Maradona famously used his hand to score against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final. The goal was allowed and Argentina won the game 2-1.

This week, Argentina's Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno wrote an op-ed in La Nacion in which he reaffirmed his country's claim to the Falklands, rejecting a 2013 referendum and arguing that sovereignty cannot be determined by its inhabitants.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hit back, saying “the islanders have repeatedly expressed their wish to remain a British overseas territory, and their right to self-determination is paramount”.

Argentina’s head coach seems determined to keep the focus on football. “The message to the Argentine people is that this is a football match,” Lionel Scaloni said. “We’re going to face a great team with a great coach, but it is just a football match, nothing more than that.”