Keir Starmer resigns: Prime Minister to leave Downing Street within weeks

Keir Starmer has announced he will resign as the leader of the Labour Party, bringing his tenure as UK Prime Minister to a close after less than two years.

He bowed to pressure from within his own party and agreed to stand down. He said he would do all he could to ensure an “orderly” transition of power after announcing his decision to quit.

Accompanied by his wife Victoria, he made a statement on the steps of Downing Street, saying he would remain in place as Prime Minister until a contest to replace him had concluded. He has asked Labour’s governing body to set out a timetable to replace him, beginning on July 9, and ending by the summer recess to “ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament returns in September”.

He pledged to give his successor “my full and unequivocal support, knowing that they will inherit a Britain that is far stronger and fairer than the one I inherited two years ago”.

However, if only one candidate stands, the handover could take place within weeks.

His most likely replacement, Andy Burnham, will be sworn in as an MP later today after winning a by-election last week.

Mr Burnham confirmed in a statement on X that he would put himself forward to become the next leader. He thanked Mr Starmer for his "leadership and dedication during such a challenging period decision" and said Mr Starmer's decision "marks the beginning of a transition".

Former health secretary Wes Streeting had been expected to put himself forward as a candidate, but instead said on Monday he would be backing Mr Burnham having spoken at length together in recent days.

Previous slide Next slide Then-shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer prepares to address the Fabian Society's 2019 New Year's conference at Friends House in London. PA Info

Labour leader Keir Starmer prepares his speech for the party's September 2020 conference, which was streamed to members due to the pandemic. PA Info

Keir Starmer shakes hands with defeated candidates Nick the Incredible Flying Brick and Bobby "Elmo" Smith at Camden Council headquarters after retaining his Holborn and St Pancras seat in the July 2024 general election. PA Info

Keir Starmer speaks outside 10 Downing Street for the first time as Prime Minister after Labour's landslide election victory in July 2024. PA Info

Keir Starmer walks with King Charles III during the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. PA Info

Keir Starmer and actor Ross Kemp phone Labour Party staff to thank them for their campaign efforts during the 2025 council elections. PA Info

From left, Keir Starmer with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk after a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv. PA Info

Keir Starmer is greeted by Bearspaw First Nation Chief Darcy Dixon at Calgary Airport in Canada, before the G7 leaders' summit in June 2025. PA Info

Keir Starmer helps a war veteran at a remembrance service in Staffordshire in August 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. PA Info

Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump watch the British Army's Red Devils parachute display team at Chequers in Buckinghamshire in September 2025. PA Info

Keir Starmer with Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy at the 2025 Labour Party conference in Liverpool. PA Info

Keir Starmer attends a Diwali ceremony in Mumbai during a visit to India in October 2025. PA Info

Keir Starmer announces his resignation as British Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party on June 22, 2026. Getty Images Info

























Missteps

Mr Starmer's premiership has been plagued by policy missteps and dire approval ratings, culminating in a thumping defeat in local elections in May that spurred almost a quarter of his MPs to say he should stand down.

His impending departure means Britain will have its seventh prime minister in a little more than a decade. Since the Brexit vote to leave the EU 10 years ago this week, the UK has been led by Conservative leaders David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, before Mr Starmer's landslide victory in 2024.

At one year and 354 days so far, Mr Starmer is the 16th shortest serving prime minister. He has outlasted Mr Sunak by 98 days.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria outside Downing Street, after announcing his resignation. PA Info

Country first

Mr Starmer's emotional statement followed a weekend spent mulling over his future with his family at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence. Ministerial allies and No 10 staff gathered in Downing Street shortly before 9.30am in an indication Mr Starmer was to announce he was to step down.

Announcing his resignation, Mr Starmer said: “The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election. I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace.

“Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party.”

Previous slide Next slide British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street in London. AFP Info

Mr Starmer delivers his statement in front of the media and Labour Party colleagues. Getty Images Info

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy waits for Mr Starmer's statement with members of Downing Street staff. AFP Info

The media gathered outside 10 Downing Street. AFP Info

The story is dominating the airwaves in the UK. Reuters Info









Mr Starmer said that becoming the UK's leader was the “proudest moment of my life”.

“Walking up this street two years ago was the proudest moment of my life, a new Labour government, the first in 14 years, a page in our country’s history turned after years of disappointment and despair, the chance to change the lives of millions of people for the better, that’s what I came into politics for the journey to that point was not easy," he added.

“Six years ago, I inherited a Labour Party that was politically, financially and morally bankrupt. I was told time and time again that my party was finished, that we were consigned to history, that a majority at the general election, let alone a landslide majority, was impossible. But we proved those people wrong, because we changed our party, ripping out the poison of anti-Semitism, restoring trust on the economy, defence and national security, and becoming a party that once again stood proudly with, not against, our national flag.”

Mr Starmer appeared to become emotional as he thanked his wife Victoria for her support at the end of his speech. Holding back tears, he said he would spend more time being the “best husband” and “best dad” after his resignation.

They both stood before the door of No 10 before returning inside, to loud applause and cheers from team gathered outside.

Britain will have its seventh prime minister since voting to leave the European Union 10 years ago Info

Election call

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called for a general election after Mr Starmer’s announcement. He said: “Reform demands an election and we are ready to deliver radical change. If Labour thinks it can shove another professional politician into No 10, it has another thing coming.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said Mr Starmer’s replacement would have to change “our broken politics”.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, said in a message to Mr Starmer on X: "It can take many leaders years to grow into the statesman you became in just two years. European and Ukrainian security is stronger because of you. Thank you, dear Keir."

Michel Barnier, the former French prime minister and EU Brexit negotiator, addressed the situation on Monday. "I have great comprehension and compassion for the Prime Minister in his situation," he said in London. “I always had very good relations with Keir Starmer because I think he knows the importance of European stability.”

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said Mr Starmer made the Labour party electable again and that his legacy would be one of “change”.

Mr Lammy, one of Sir Keir’s most loyal Cabinet allies posted on X: “I’ve known Keir since he was a lawyer. He was principled then, just as he is now, and throughout his career he has been driven by a deep sense of public service and duty to this country.

“He transformed the Labour Party, rooted out antisemitism, restored trust and made our party electable again. He won a historic mandate to change Britain for the better and, most importantly, he delivered on that promise."