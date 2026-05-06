Anti-war protester comes down from US bridge after five days

An anti-war protester who scaled a bridge in Washington and stayed there for five days came down during a heavy rainstorm on Wednesday after running out of water.

Guido Reichstadter, 45, climbed one of the arches of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge last week and unfurled a long black banner in a bid to bring attention to what he called the “Trump regime's war in Iran” and the potential dangers of artificial intelligence.

In a post on X on Tuesday evening, he said he had run out of water at the weekend and would descend the following day.

Mr Reichstadter, who said he would “probably be going to jail for a while”, appeared to be in good health after coming down from the 51-metre-high structure that spans the Anacostia River in south-east Washington.

An emergency response team untethers protester Guido Reichstadter. EPA Info

Police spent days trying to coax Mr Reichstadter off the bridge, leading to the temporary closure of some traffic lanes.