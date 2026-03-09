War with Iran to end 'very soon', Trump says

President Donald Trump said the Iran war would end "very soon" and asserted that the US is well ahead of its initial war plans.

“Look, everything they have is gone, including their leadership," Mr Trump told a media conference in Florida, when asked how long the war would last.

He repeatedly said that Iran's military capabilities had declined significantly.

But Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told 60 Minutes, that the strikes on Iran were "just the beginning".

Mr Trump said the US is ahead of its initial timeline “by a lot". "We're winning very decisively. We're way ahead of schedule," he said.

He added that the US could attack Iran's electricity production, describing it as an option Washington is keeping in its pocket as the conflict progresses.

"We've left some of the most important targets for later. If we hit them, it's going to take many years for them to be rebuilt, having to do with electricity production and many other things," he said.

Mr Trump said the US was "not looking to do that if we don't have to", but added that the targets were "the kind of things that are very easy to hit, but very devastating if they are hit".

"We are waiting to see what happens before we hit them. We could take them all out in one day," he said.

Iran plays a major role in regional electricity production, supplying Iraq for years. The US has issued sanctions waivers several times to allow Baghdad to buy electricity from Tehran.

Mr Trump was pressed about the bombing of a girls' school in Iran that killed scores of children, which Tehran has blamed on the US. He said that he had not seen anything to confirm the US was responsible and suggested another country was to blame.

“I haven’t seen it,” he said.

Referring to video that appeared to show a Tomahawk missile striking near the school, Mr Trump said other countries have the cruise missiles.

“The fact that it’s Tomahawk, a Tomahawk is very generic. It’s sold to other countries, but that’s being investigated right now,” he said.

According to reports from Reuters and The Wall Street Journal, US military investigators believe American forces were probably responsible for the strike.

Mr Trump also described Iran's decision to attack its neighbours in the Gulf as "very foolish, very stupid".

"Their neighbours were largely neutral, or at least weren't going to be involved. And they got attacked, and it had the reverse effect," he said, adding that the UAE had "thousands of missiles" launched towards it.