The US Secret Service said its agents had shot and killed an armed man who entered the premises of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. AFP
US Secret Service shoots armed man who breached Trump's Florida estate

President and first lady were at the White House at the time

Jihan Abdalla
Washington

February 22, 2026

The US Secret Service on Sunday said that an armed man was shot and killed after entering the secure perimeter of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Florida, he was not present at the time.

The President frequently spends weekends at his Palm Beach property.

This weekend, he and first lady Melania Trump are at the White House in Washington.

According to the Secret Service, the suspect was reported near the north gate of Mar-a-Lago carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can. He was subsequently shot by Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy.

The identity of the man who was shot has not been released and the White House has not responded to a request for comment.

Mr Trump has previously faced at least two prior threats to his life.

He was wounded in the ear in an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024.

In September 2024, another armed person was apprehended after waiting near a golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the president was playing.

A jury found Ryan Routh guilty and he was sentenced to life in prison this month.

Updated: February 22, 2026, 4:04 PM
