UN Arab Group calls on international community to stop Israel's 'escalation' in West Bank

The Arab Group at the UN has called on the international community to stop Israel's "escalation", after the Israeli government approved measures that would allow settlers to buy property in the West Bank.

Arab and Islamic countries have condemned the security cabinet's approval of the measures that grant Israeli ​authorities expanded enforcement powers over Palestinians.

Ibrahim Olabi, Syria's ambassador to the UN and head of the Arab Group for February, said the group "condemns in the strongest terms" Israel's actions aimed at "imposing unlawful Israeli sovereignty, entrenching settlement activities and imposing a new legal and administrative reality".

"The group renews its call upon the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to compel Israel to halt its dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank, and to reverse its unlawful policies and practices and to ease and to seize the incitement inciting statements of its officials," said Mr Olabi.

The Organisation of Islamic Co-operation also condemned Israel's actions.

"We stress that expansionist Israeli policies and illegal measures pursued by the Israeli government in the occupied West Bank only served to fuel violence and conflict in the region," said Ahmet Yildiz, Turkey's UN representative and current chairman of the OIC.

"They undermined the two-state solution, ongoing peace efforts, and represent an assault on the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to realise their independent and sovereign state."

Riyad Mansour, Palestine's representative to the UN, said the Arab Group was trying to rally the Security Council "to shoulder its responsibility to defend international law".

He added that the group would be asking for meetings in the coming days with permanent members of the Security Council and Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the issue.

Mr Mansour also highlighted the "well-known position" of US President Donald Trump on the issue. Mr Trump has stated that he opposes the Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet Mr Trump at the White House in Washington on Wednesday.