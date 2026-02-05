US congressmen introduce bill to put sanctions on anyone obstructing Lebanon's elections

Two US congressmen have introduced a bill that would put sanctions on anyone that obstructs Lebanon's electoral process.

Representatives Darin LaHood and Darrell Issa earlier this week introduced the bill, which would also put sanctions on those engaging in “efforts to restrict or prevent Lebanese citizens abroad from voting in parliamentary elections”.

The bill states that “Hezbollah and other armed groups, corrupt political elites and foreign actors” have frequently attempted to exert influence over Lebanese elections.

“Free, fair and timely elections are essential to Lebanon's sovereignty, political stability and democratic governance,” the bill reads.

Lebanon will hold its next parliamentary elections in May.

Regulation of expatriate voting has become a hot-button issue for Lebanese politicians. An as-yet unimplemented 2017 law blocks voters in the large diaspora from casting ballots for any seats apart from a newly created bloc of six MPs, as opposed to all 128.

In October, half of the parliament's members boycotted the plenary session over Speaker Nabih Berri's refusal to add a fast-track draft amendment to the legislative agenda.

Parliament did not convene again until mid-December.

Lebanon was plunged into political chaos in 2022 when then-president Michel Aoun left the post without a successor in place.

After more than two years of political paralysis – during which the country's economy continued its downwards spiral, and Lebanon and Israel engaged in a punishing conflict over Hezbollah's presence on the border – a new president was chosen in January 2025.